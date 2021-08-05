GOP Representative Says Vaccine Is “Experimental,” Won’t Reveal Vaccine Status So As Not to “Take Sides”

After the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics (UW Health) imposed a mandate mandating all health care workers to get vaccinated, a Wisconsin town hall delegate is speaking out.

Representative Glenn Grothman spoke out against employers, including health care workers, forcing immunizations for their employees at the Brooklyn Town Hall on Wednesday. His opinions are based on feedback from medical experts who do not want the vaccine to be linked to their jobs.

“I don’t like the idea of forcing individuals to do something they don’t want to do just to keep their job,” Grothman stated during the town hall meeting.

Dr. Ray Jeorgen of the Theda Clark Medical Center in Wisconsin rebutted Grothman’s remarks during the Town Hall, claiming that the severity of the Delta variation exceeds the decision of whether or not to receive the vaccine.

It’s not a political problem; it’s a science and health-care issue, according to Jeorgen. “And we need to safeguard our state’s and country’s population, and vaccines are where it’s at right now, and they can protect people.”

“What I’ve been telling folks is that you have a better probability of dying in a car accident than suffering a side effect from vaccines as we know them,” Jeorgen continued.

“People use the phrase experimental a lot, but if we believed a lot of it, we’d have polio and people would have smallpox.”

Grothman also talked about how businesses haven’t supplied enough information about how to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Grothman, “the medical community has not done a good enough job of educating its own employees.” “I have to keep that in mind when so many nurses approach me, presumably because they are familiar with the medical condition, and say, ‘Please don’t make my employer force me to do this.’”

The directive was announced by UW on Wednesday in response to an increase in COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the state. They also emphasized that the vaccination is safe for everyone to use.

“These vaccines are safe; they are effective at preventing COVID-19 transmission; and they are efficacious for people who do contract COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.