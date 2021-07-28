Google will eventually require all employees to get the COVID vaccine, which will cause office reopening delays.

Google is proposing a new policy that will require all employees to get vaccinated once offices are completely reopened, and it is postponing its reopening for the third time.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, indicated in an email to the company’s more than 130,000 employees that everyone working at the offices will be required to get vaccinated once the campuses reopen entirely.

The obligation will first apply to Google’s Mountain View, Calif. headquarters and other U.S. locations before being extended to the company’s offices in more than 40 other countries. Pichai indicated that the rule will be tailored to each location’s laws and regulations, and that those with medical or other “protected” reasons may be granted exemptions.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the most critical things we can do in the coming months to keep ourselves and our community healthy,” Pichai said.

The vaccine requirement and the postponed reopening are both attempts to help contain the extremely contagious delta strain.

Pichai stated that the business now plans to reopen its offices to the majority of its employees on Oct. 18, rather than the earlier target date of Sept. 1. The move has ramifications for tens of thousands of contractors who will continue to be paid while access to Google’s campuses is restricted.

“This extension will give us time to go back to work while also giving those who need it flexibility,” Pichai stated.

Google’s decision to demand immunizations in the office follows similar initiatives affecting hundreds of thousands of government employees in California and New York as part of increased efforts to combat the Delta form.

The recent spike in instances has spurred many public health professionals to call for tougher steps to combat vaccine skepticism and disinformation.

More than 240,000 government employees in California will be required to get vaccinated beginning next month. After the Food and Drug Administration authorizes one of the vaccines already being delivered under an emergency order, the city and county of San Francisco is demanding its roughly 35,000 personnel to be vaccinated or face disciplinary action.

Although Pichai quoted the rate as, it's unclear how many Google employees are still unvaccinated.