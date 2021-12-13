‘Good Riddance!’ chant Trump acolytes as Chris Wallace leaves Fox News.

A lot of notable people who support Donald Trump are congratulating Chris Wallace on his departure from Fox News.

On Sunday, the news anchor announced his departure from the network after 18 years to join CNN.

“The Fox bosses told me eighteen years ago that they would never intervene with a visitor I scheduled or a subject I asked. And they maintained their word. I’ve had complete freedom to report to the best of my ability, to cover the topics I believe are essential, to hold our country’s leaders accountable, and so on “Wallace said this as he was leaving the Fox News Sunday show this weekend.

The 74-year-old news journalist has stated that he will be joining CNN+, a new streaming service planned to begin in early 2022.

“I’m ecstatic to be a part of CNN+. I’m looking forward to diving into the world of streaming after decades in broadcast and cable journalism. I’m looking forward to the increased freedom and flexibility that streaming gives me when it comes to interviewing key personalities in the news—and coming up with new methods to tell stories “Wallace said.

Sebastian Gorka and Omar Navarro, both Trump supporters, were among those who cheered Wallace’s departure from the network.

Gorka, a former Deputy Assistant to the President, called CNN’s handling of the film “poor.”

He tweeted, “CNN hiring Chris Wallace is such a display of weakness.” “HIRING A FAKE CONSERVATIVE MEANS FAKENEWS WILL CRASH FASTER. #MAGA.” Chris Wallace’s appointment by CNN is such a display of weakness.

FAKENEWS They’ll tumble even faster if they hire a phony conservative. Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) on December 13, 2021 with the hashtag #MAGA Meanwhile, Omar Navarro, a Republican congressional candidate, told Wallace, “Good riddance.” “Chris Wallace has decided to leave Fox News and join CNN. Goodbye, old friend! If you agree, please RT “He sent out a tweet.

Chris Wallace has decided to leave Fox News and join CNN.

Goodbye, old friend!

If you agree, please RT.

Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) is a Twitter user who uses the handle @RealOmarNavarro. 13th of December, 2021 “No one will switch from Fox to CNN because of Chris Wallace… what a ridiculous decision if CNN is shelling out large money for him,” conservative comic Tim Young tweeted. Because of Chris Wallace, no one will switch from Fox to CNN… what? This is a condensed version of the information.