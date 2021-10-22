Glossary of Terms Used in ‘Dune’ and What They Mean

The “Dune” novels by Frank Herbert contain a variety of complicated languages and words that are employed throughout the plot.

In Herbert’s novel, there are numerous worlds, cultures, and religions, and Dune director Denis Villeneuve stays loyal to the source material by including the terms with little explanation of what they signify.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a dictionary of all the terminology and phrases you could have missed due to the complexity of Dune’s vocabulary.

Bene Gesserit

Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Paul’s mother, is a member of the Bene Gesserit, an ancient all-female religious order that uses its power over the Imperium and the Known Universe to guide humanity toward enlightenment.

They have superhuman abilities as a result of their rigorous physical and mental training, and one of these skills is the Voice, which allows them to command others and force them to perform their will.

Dune also contains the Reverend Mother Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling), a head of the order with increased abilities, in addition to Lady Jessica.

CrysknifeA Crysknife is a sacred knife created from the teeth of a dead sandworm that is used by the Fremen.

Fremen

The Fremen are Arrakis’ native inhabitants who have adapted to the harsh desert climate by developing a great quantity of technology to assist them survive.

A Fremkit is a bag built by the Fremen to enable them survive for weeks in Arrakis’ desert. It includes a water-saving Stilltent and a thumper to distract sandworms if necessary.

Gom Jabbar is a character in the film Gom Jabbar

The Gom Jabbar is a poisoned needle used by the Bene Gesserit, and in Dune’s case, the Reverend Mother, to test an individual’s humanity.

Hunter-seeker

A Hunter-seeker is a small, nearly inconspicuous weapon that assassins use to assassinate their targets that may be controlled remotely.

It floats in the air and like a bug; it kills a target by injecting poison into them with a tiny needle.

Haderach Kwisatz

The Bene Gesserit’s term for a male member of the order with mental talents that allow him to cross space and time is the Kwisatz Harderach.

The phrase “Shortening of the Way” refers to the fact that only a man is capable of doing such. This is a condensed version of the information.