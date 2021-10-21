Glee is no longer available on Netflix; here’s where you can catch up on the show.

Glee received a resurgence when it was re-released on Netflix in 2019, ten years after it first aired. The show’s popularity was reignited, and Glee gained new admirers (or Gleeks) from all over the world.

However, all good things must come to an end, just as Will Schuester’s (Matthew Morrison) Glee Club. Unfortunately, Glee will be departing Netflix on November 30, 2021.

Gleeks, don’t worry, Glee isn’t going away for good. Thankfully, you can still listen to “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Bust Your Windows,” and see the classic Britney episode whenever you want.

Where Can I Find Glee Online?

Despite the fact that Glee will be departing Netflix on November 30, it will still be accessible to watch and download on Amazon Prime Video.

After a 30-day free trial, you may subscribe to Amazon Prime for $7.99 to watch Glee on the streaming site.

The platform has all six seasons available for you to binge-watch at your leisure.

Alternatively, you may buy and/or rent your favorite Glee episodes for $1.99 each on Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, and iTunes.

This means you can go back and see the classic Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester or the tragic tribute episode to Glee star Cory Monteith, titled “The Quarterback,” whenever you want.

Glee’s departure from Netflix has not been explained by the streaming service. Glee, on the other hand, isn’t the first program to leave the platform, and it won’t be the last.

School of Rock, Pineapple Express, Broadchurch, The Lincoln Lawyer, Million Dollar Baby, and Rake, for example, will be accompanying Glee on its final journey in November.

When shows are removed from Netflix, it is usually due to licensing issues.

Thankfully, Glee is available on a variety of different platforms, but that hasn’t prevented fans from venting their frustrations and pleading for the show to return.

