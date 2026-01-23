Glasgow Introduces Mobile Diagnostics Service to Cut NHS Waiting Times

In a significant move to reduce hospital admissions and improve healthcare accessibility, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has launched a new mobile diagnostics service. This initiative, which offers patients the ability to receive X-rays, ultrasounds, and blood tests at home, is expected to alleviate pressure on hospitals while reducing waiting times for essential diagnostic services.

Reducing Hospital Burden with Home Visits

The newly introduced community diagnostic vehicle, equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, will provide mobile testing in Glasgow’s local communities. For the first time in the UK, the vehicle will offer a range of diagnostic services, including portable X-rays, ultrasounds, blood tests, and urine tests. The initiative targets reducing hospital admissions, especially in areas with high emergency department admission rates.

Patients will no longer need to visit a hospital to undergo these important tests. Instead, they will be able to receive examinations in the comfort of their homes. “If you’re a frail or elderly person who’s fallen and is in pain, you’d want to stay at home,” said Val Middleton, a consultant radiologist supporting the project. “This vehicle brings the testing to people, which helps reduce inequality and makes healthcare more accessible to those who may struggle to travel,” she added.

The pilot versions of the service, which initially only offered X-ray diagnostics, were successful in reducing patient waiting times by an average of four hours. Additionally, the mobile service helped free up 9.3 hospital bed days per patient and saved the NHS £1,008 for every patient not admitted to a hospital. This model also prevents patients from being treated in hospital corridors, improving overall healthcare conditions in the region.

Addressing Staffing Challenges and Community Needs

Alongside its direct benefits to patients, the mobile diagnostics service is expected to address a critical shortage of radiographers in Scotland. Currently, the country faces a 13.4% vacancy rate in the field, a situation that exacerbates long NHS waiting times. The introduction of this mobile service is anticipated to not only support radiographers in the region but also help retain talent by offering an attractive career path.

The idea of a mobile diagnostics vehicle has been long in the making. Middleton recalled how her grandfather, a pioneer in radiology, had his own vision for an X-ray vehicle back in the 1940s. Although it was initially tested on racehorses, it was never extended to human patients. “It’s exciting that we can actually make a difference to patients in this way,” Middleton said. “Ultimately, that’s why we join the profession — to make a real difference.” The project is now entering its two-year trial phase, and medics are hopeful it will set a precedent for future healthcare delivery models in the UK.