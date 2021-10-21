‘Glad to Be Home,’ Bill Clinton said, urging Americans to ‘Listen to Your Bodies.’

After returning home from a hospitalization for a non-COVID-related sickness, former President Bill Clinton urged all Americans to heed to their bodies.

While he was hospitalized at UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, California, Clinton resorted to Twitter on Wednesday to thank supporters for their support and concern. After a five-day stay in the hospital, the 75-year-old former president was released on Sunday.

“During my stay in the hospital, I was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support I received. Thank you very much, “Clinton stated the following. “I’m relieved to be back at home. I’m fine, and I’m loving the fall weather.” I’m relieved to be back in my own home! pic.twitter.com/ZoYuy54Q6R October 20, 2021 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) Clinton also thanked the physicians and family members who looked after him while he was in the hospital.

Clinton stated, “I’m on the road to recovery.” “But I’d like to advise everyone out there to pay attention to their bodies and take care of themselves. We all have tasks to complete. And each of us has a vital role to play in our lives now and in the future.” “I, for one, am going to do everything I can to stay alive and do the most good I can for a long time,” he continued.

Clinton’s hospitalization was revealed two days after he was admitted. The infection was described in general terms, but doctors treating him stated he was given IV antibiotics and fluids and that they were in “continuous communication” with his medical team.

Doctors said Clinton will continue to take antibiotics while healing at home once he was discharged.

Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, who handled the former president’s treatment, announced in a statement on Sunday that “President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today.” “His temperature and white blood cell count have returned to normal, and he will travel home to New York to complete his antibiotic treatment.” “We were proud to have treated him on behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, and we will continue to follow his recovery,” Amin added.

Clinton had quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and was admitted to the hospital in 2010 for a routine stent procedure. There was no suggestion that Clinton’s recent actions were a factor. This is a condensed version of the information.