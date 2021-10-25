Giselle, a K-pop singer, apologizes for using a racial slur in a video.

After a video of her mouthing a racial slur provoked outrage online, K-pop singer Giselle of the music quartet aespa has made an apology.

On SM Entertainment’s YouTube site, a behind-the-scenes video of Giselle and her teammates dancing to SZA and Travis Scott’s smash tune “Love Galore” was posted, revealing them as they prepared to release their EP, Savage.

Giselle, a Japanese-Korean musician, was seen dancing and smiling at the camera as she mouthed the song’s lyrics, which included the n-word.

According to the South China Morning Post, the video, which was posted on October 23, was turned private due to social media outrage. According to NME, the video has been pulled down completely.

“I would like to apologize for mouthing the improper word from the lyrics of the music that was playing on-site,” Giselle said in a statement posted to aespa’s official Twitter account on Monday.

“I had no intention of doing it for any reason and got carried away when one of my favorite artists’ songs came on.” “I apologize profusely.” “I will continue to learn and be more careful of my behaviors,” the singer, real name Aeri Uchinaga, said in a follow-up tweet. Her band, which also comprises Karina, Winter, and Ningning, is relatively new to the music world, with their first single, “Black Mamba,” being released in November 2020. Savage, the title of their EP and one of their tracks, was released earlier this month.

Hayley Kiyoko, an American singer-songwriter, co-wrote the EP’s final track, “Lucid Dreams.”

Giselle claimed in an interview with Grammy.com that they “didn’t get to meet [Kiyoko] and perform a genuine collaboration [despite]the song being made by her.”

Giselle went on to claim that she and her bandmates were “so shocked” to learn that Kiyoko “composed it for us,” and that she and her bandmates were “so delighted that we were able to perform it.”

In February of this year, aespa, whose name is often stylised in lowercase, created enormous waves in the fashion industry when they went on to become worldwide brand ambassadors for Givenchy.

