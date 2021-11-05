Gina Carano’s ‘Do Not Comply’ Post Has Split the Internet.

With a post titled “Do Not Comply,” Gina Carano has divided the internet today.

After being sacked from her part in The Mandalorian earlier this year, the actress and former MMA fighter has been outspoken about her political views on social media.

The 39-year-old is a vocal opponent of “cancel culture,” and she has made it clear that she will not follow Hollywood’s norms when it comes to COVID-19.

Carano has revealed a new movie contract with right pundit Ben Shapiro’s conservative outlet, The Daily Wire, since her departure from the Disney show.

Carano shared an article from The Daily Wire on social media on Thursday night.

“We’re in this together,” Carano captioned, quoting the government’s statement at the outset of the pandemic: “Two weeks to flatten the curve.” Join us in taking a stand! #DoNotComply.” Carano is shown in the shot with the slogan “Do not comply” painted on her arms.

