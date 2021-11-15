Ghislaine Maxwell was being watched in the shower by prison guards, and she was accompanied by a rat.

In a newspaper interview as her Jeffrey Epstein-related trial approaches, Ghislaine Maxwell says she had to stop showering since prison guards would be watching her.

After a sewer was left uncovered, a “friendly rat” visited the British socialite in her detention cell, she claimed the Mail on Sunday.

After Judge Alison Nathan denied her multiple bail petitions, she complained of rotten food, including an apple with maggots inside.

The jury selection for Maxwell’s trial is set to take place tomorrow, November 16, 2021.

“I used to go to the lavatory with an open sear,” Epstein’s former boyfriend told a British tabloid.