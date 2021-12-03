‘Get the Shot,’ says an unvaccinated man who was hospitalized for half a year due to COVID.

Unvaccinated persons should “get the injection,” according to a Colorado man who spent more than five months in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Nate McWilliams contracted the disease in June while unvaccinated, and his condition deteriorated to the point that he needed to be hospitalized.

According to The Denver Post, McWilliams was intubated and placed on a ventilator in the ICU after being admitted to the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, which is located south of downtown Denver.

However, when McWilliams did not respond to this treatment, the Swedish medical team decided to place him on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, also known as an ECMO, to give his lungs a rest—a choice that saved his life.

The equipment basically replaces the lungs, moving blood from the patient’s body to an artificial lung that provides oxygen and eliminates carbon dioxide. After that, the oxygenated blood is returned to the patient.

These machines, which are used for people who have a severe and life-threatening condition that causes their heart or lungs to cease operating correctly, are in short supply, and not every patient will meet the requirements to be placed on one. A team of 15-20 individuals must provide specialized care to those who are hooked up to the machine.

Dr. Mary Warner, Swedish’s assistant chief medical officer and a pulmonary critical care expert, told the Post, “We don’t want people to assume that if they become sick, they’ll put me on that fancy ECMO machine.” Only five of the equipment are available at the hospital.

McWilliams was able to overcome the infection’s severe symptoms, but the disease’s consequences forced him to spend a total of 158 days in the hospital.

He was finally released from the hospital on Thursday. As a nurse pushed him out in his wheelchair, more than 100 staff members cheered him on. McWilliams celebrated by shaking his fists in the air as he approached the hospital’s front door.

He also had a warning for individuals who had not yet had their vaccinations: “Take the opportunity. Don’t put it off. You don’t want to have to go through this.” McWilliams was “damn lucky” to be alive after his ordeal, according to Warner.

“With one shot, this entire experience might have been avoided,” she told the Post.

