Georgia Pritchett, the writer of HBO’s ‘Succession,’ promises a ‘good end in sight’ for the show.

Fans are already awaiting more stories from the Roy family after the future of Succession was guaranteed, but Georgia Pritchett believes the end is near.

Pritchett, a writer and co-executive producer who is also the showrunner of the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door, spoke to The Washington Newsday about Succession’s future and how it might finish.

Succession was officially renewed for Season 4 on October 26, 2021, despite the fact that Season 3 had only recently debuted on HBO and HBO Max.

After Season 4, according to Pritchett, the show may have even more to offer. According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “Of course, I couldn’t say; that’s up to Jesse Armstrong [the creator]. But, yes, we’ve got a lot of ideas.” Succession debuted in 2018 and has since grown in popularity, with each new season seemingly getting bigger and bigger.

Despite the fact that Season 4 has been revealed, there is no word on when it will air or how many more seasons will follow. However, Pritchett adds that the Roy family at WayStar has plenty more stories to tell.

She expressed her excitement for a possible Season 5 of Succession and beyond, saying: "So, we've got a lot of ideas, and we're getting close to a good conclusion. So, I believe we have a plan." Pritchett is credited with writing three episodes of Succession, the most recent of which is "The Disruption," Episode 3 of Season 3. Apple TV+'s The Shrink Next Door Pritchett, a British writer and producer, has a long history of comic dramas, including Succession, Veep, and The Thick of It, and her new program is a continuation of that theme.

The Shrink Next Door is based on the true story of a psychiatrist who, for personal advantage, seeded himself into the lives of one of his patients over the course of 27 years.

Will Ferrell plays the unwitting victim Martin Markowitz, while Paul Rudd plays the psychiatrist Dr. Isaac Herschkopf. Martin's sister Phyliss is played by Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision).