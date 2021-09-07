Georgia Girl, 4, Dies a Day After Testing Positive for COVID.

After testing positive for COVID-19, a 4-year-old girl from Evans, Georgia, died.

Addison, Chris Wishart and Pamela Foladare’s baby daughter, died on Saturday, one day after the virus was identified in her system.

She had recently had colon surgery, and her rehabilitation seemed to be going well at first.

When her condition worsened, her parents transported her back to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. She began vomiting and was unable to keep food down.

“She was excellent. She was great before the operation, and then she got home and was great for the few days she was there, and then we just knew when she had to be rushed back,” they told WRDW.

On Friday, she tested positive for COVID-19 and died the next day.

Her aunt Sina Trotman described her as “as much tomboy as she was princess and the ideal combination of sugar and spice” on a GoFundMe page put up to raise money for funeral costs and promote awareness of the impact COVID-19 can have on young children.

The vast majority of those who have died as a result of COVID were either elderly or had underlying health problems, however the virus has also caused serious sickness in a large number of children and young adults.

COVID-19 has also been associated to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a novel and rare disorder that can affect a child’s heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs.

According to the CDC, 4,661 MIS-C cases had resulted in 41 deaths as of August 22.

Weekly hospitalization rates for 0-to-17-year-olds suffering from diseases connected to COVID-19 grew “rapidly” in the weeks spanning late June to mid-August, according to a CDC report released on Friday.

The rate of increase was greatest among children aged 0 to 4, with the number of youngsters admitted to the hospital ten times higher during the week ending August 14, 2021, than during the week ending June 26.

Between June 20 and July 31, the CDC discovered that hospitalization rates for unvaccinated 12-to-17-year-olds were roughly 10 times higher than for properly vaccinated 12-to-17-year-olds.

A COVID-19 vaccine is currently unavailable to children under the age of 12.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.