George Clooney’s Companies Donald Trump was described as a ‘knucklehead’ who was constantly ‘chasing girls.’

In an interview, George Clooney slammed former President Donald Trump, calling him a “knucklehead” who was always “chasing ladies.”

In the midst of declining poll numbers, the politically outspoken actor and filmmaker expressed his biting opinion on Trump while defending incumbent President Joe Biden.

Clooney argued on BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that Trump’s legacy has given Biden’s administration an uphill battle in resolving America’s problems.

“It’s like taking a damaged child and expecting him to be fine on his first day of school,” Clooney added. “There are a lot of things that need to be fixed, a lot of healing that needs to happen, and it’ll take time.” Despite failing to win a second term in the White House in last year’s election, Trump continues to wield power in American politics, though Clooney expressed hope that Americans will have “a bit more sense” than to vote for him again.

“Clooney said, “It’s really amusing because he was just this knucklehead.” “Before he became president, I knew him. He was just a guy looking for a girl. ‘What’s the name of that girl?’ he’d ask every time you went out. He was nothing more than that.” Trump’s representatives have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Clooney, who has four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife, Amal Clooney, dismissed the thought of pursuing a political career elsewhere in the interview.

“No, because I would truly like to have a great life,” he answered when asked if he planned to run for politics.

Clooney, who is now promoting his latest film The Tender Bar, went on to say that while he is healthy and can continue to work, he plans to take on fewer projects “”I like to play basketball and do the things I enjoy.”

He stated, ” “I reached 60 this year, and I had a talk with my wife about how we should think of these years as the halcyon years, because we both work a lot.

"I'll be 80 in 20 years, and that's a serious figure. You're 80, so it doesn't matter how hard you work out or what you eat. As a result, I remarked, we have to make sure we embrace and live these moments.