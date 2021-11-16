George Clooney Slams the ‘Rust’ Producers and Calls the Filming ‘Insane.’

George Clooney has spoken out about the shooting on the set of Rust last month that murdered cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Alec Baldwin was killed when a pretend gun he fired contained a live round, killing the 42-year-old and sending shockwaves across Hollywood.

“I don’t see why this low-budget film with producers who haven’t produced anything wouldn’t employ someone with experience for the armorer…they weren’t even using the gun for target practice, which is absurd,” Clooney, 60, remarked on a podcast on Monday.

Since his friend, the late Brandon Lee, died under identical circumstances in 1996, the actor spoke WTF with Marc Maron about his vigilance surrounding gun safety precautions on production.

“That was a string of blunders… When asked about his close relationship with Lee, the actor-director remarked, “My cousin Miguel was going to be his best man at their wedding the next week.” “Three days a week, Brandon and I went to The Hollywood Y to play ball and hang out. We were friends. This was his big break, you know.” Clooney recounted the errors that led to Lee’s death on the set of The Crow at the age of 28.

“The initial unit, most likely low-budget… I’m not sure if the man was even a union prop guy, but he sent it down to a second unit, a separate bunch of shooters, who wanted to use the same gun, so he sent it down. “The prop assistant was the guy’s girlfriend,” he explained.

“They didn’t have any dummy bullets, so they created their own by removing the gun powder and reinstalling the bullet… When she removed the ammunition from the cylinder, one of the shells, one of the bullets, became caught in the gun’s barrel.” “No one checks the barrel when the pistol is sent back to first unit,” the actor claimed. The six rounds go unnoticed until one of them is lacking a bullet and is handed to the first unit. They loaded it up to the brim. The actor points it squarely at Brandon and pulls the trigger, which you never do with a full load, and it’s like being shot. This is a condensed version of the information.