George Clooney claims that publishing photos of his children might jeopardize their lives.

In an open letter to the media, George Clooney requested that images of his children not be published in order to “protect” them.

The Oceans Eleven star shares twins Ella and Alexander, 4, with his wife, Amal Clooney, whose work as a human rights lawyer has been identified as putting his children at greater risk if their faces are published.

“Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication,” the actor wrote in his letter, which was addressed to “the Daily Mail and other publications,” according to Deadline.

“I am a public figure, and I accept the sometimes intrusive images as part of the price to pay for doing my work,” he continued in the message, which was sent out on Thursday night. “Our children have not made such a promise.”

“Because my wife’s job requires her to confront and put terrorist groups on trial, we take whatever precaution we can to keep our family safe.” We won’t be able to safeguard our children if their faces appear on the cover of any publication.

“We have never sold a photograph of our children, we are not on social media, and we never post images of them since doing so might jeopardize their life.” Real-world challenges with real-world implications, not paranoid jeopardy.” “We hope you would agree that the necessity to sell advertisements isn’t bigger than the need to protect innocent youngsters from being targeted,” the movie star said. Thank you very much. Clooney, George.” Clooney strongly rejected the Daily Mail’s apologies for a fake report about then-fiancée Amal’s mother ahead of his September 2014 wedding in July 2014, describing the publication as “the worst type of tabloid.” After a story was published erroneously claiming that his mother-in-law, Baria, had told “half of Beirut” that she opposed her daughter marrying the star ahead of their September 2014 wedding, the Daily Mail and its digital arm, Mail Online, issued an apology on behalf of their digital arm, Mail Online. The story was later taken down.

While Clooney has spoken with the press throughout his career, he has always been protective of his family. This is a condensed version of the information.