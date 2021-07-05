Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband, shares a family photo after she marries Blake Shelton.

Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband, posted a family photo the day after the No Doubt singer married Blake Shelton.

Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, are the children of the former spouse.

After 13 years of marriage, the Bush singer and Stefani split in 2016, citing “irreconcilable disagreements.”

Stefani and Rossdale wrote in a statement to People when they announced their divorce, “While the two of us have mutually decided that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raise our three sons in a happy and healthy environment.”

Rossdale rushed to Instagram on Sunday to publish a photo of himself and his three sons walking on the beach with the remark, “Happy 4th we going this way,” after his ex-wife reportedly remarried on Saturday.

After the birth of their third child, Stefani and Rossdale’s marriage fell apart, with the latter being suspected of having an affair with the couple’s nanny, Mindy Mann.

