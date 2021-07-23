Gaston roasts a Disney Park visitor in a video that has been viewed over 11 million times.

Gaston appears to have only one eye for Belle.

Grace Foltz decided to try something new when visiting Disney World. “Will you go out with me?” Foltz shouted out as Gaston made his way through the busy Disney streets. Despite the fact that the conversation did not go as intended, Foltz, her companion, and the other 11 million people online all had a good chuckle.

Steph Swift (@nots0swift), a TikTok user, captured the interaction and posted it to her account on Tuesday. The TikTok subtitled “nooooo one roasts like Gaston” has gotten over 11 million views and 1.5 million likes so far.

“Gaston, my boyfriend just broke up with me,” Foltz says in the video. Will you join me on a date?”

“Sorry, I’m uh…looking for the MOST beautiful woman in town,” Gaston says as Swift pans the camera over to him. He bobs his head, mockingly, as he walks away. Some commenters found this minor detail amusing.

“At the end, the head bobbing…

One TikToker said, “I friggin love him!”

“The head bobble kills me EVERY TIME,” Swift replied.

When Swift returns the camera to Foltz, her companion is taken aback and says, laughing, “Did I just get roasted?”

Thousands of individuals, including large brand accounts and influencers, reacted on the video.

“Not the smile and wave as he walks away,” said Pacsun’s official account. HELP.”

“Ouch, that damaged even my feelings,” Chris Sapphire, a contestant from The Circle, said.

“Who does he think he is?” said the official Disney Parks account in response to the debate. Gaston got himself into a tangle with the wrong person.”

While some thought Gaston’s remark was a little too cruel, others reminded commentators that Gaston is a Disney villain. As a result, they reasoned, he’s supposed to be nasty.

One added, “Idk why people are outraged lmao he’s supposed to be mean.”

“He’s a villain, how are y’all so upset by this omg even she knew what she was entering into,” one person said.

Thankfully, Gaston’s statements did not offend Foltz. “I think I deserved what I got by begging Gaston to ask me out,” Foltz stated in an interview with Business Insider. I make an effort to connect with Disney characters in a humorous manner. I have no desire to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.