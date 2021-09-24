Garth Brooks has canceled stadium appearances in favor of dive bars due to vaccine concerns.

As the COVID pandemic continues, the country music superstar is taking extra care and has canceled five gigs from his August stadium tour.

On the newest episode of his Facebook series Inside Studio G, the “Friends in High Places” hitmaker told fans, “Stadiums are officially out for this year.”

The 59-year-old entertainer, who frequently sells out stadiums, is now planning a dive bar tour. Concerns over the coronavirus vaccine prompted his unique choice to move his large-scale play to much smaller locations.

In a recent Facebook Live, Brooks added, “The dive bars are inoculated, that’s how you get to do it.” “The beautiful thing about this is that [the fans]have to be vaccinated or demonstrate a 3-day negative in-advance test.”

Brooks added that he and his colleagues want participants to produce proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the concert, and that smaller venues will make this easier to monitor.

Brooks remarked, “The thing that bothers me that you have to look at is, I never saw the second wave coming.” “I had no idea there was going to be anything like this. Is there a third wave, then? So, just keep an eye on this.”

“What you want to do is what is best for the people,” he continued. I want to sing and play music, and I want to laugh… I’d hate to have to turn it off again.”

Brooks reminded fans that 350,000 tickets for the canceled stadium events have been refunded.

“The excitement I’ve seen on everyone’s faces as live music makes a comeback has been more than worth our constant devotion to maintain safety standards not only for the audience, but also for our band, crew, and hardworking employees in these stadiums,” Brooks added.

It's been a marvel to witness and a blessing to receive their commitment to the safety of the people that fill those seats.