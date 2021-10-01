Gabriel Salazar, a TikTok star, died in a car crash after a police chase at the age of 19.

According to local authorities, TikTok star Gabriel Salazar died in a catastrophic automobile wreck at the age of 19 after a police chase in Texas.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office (ZCSO) released details of the circumstances leading up to the deadly crash that occurred at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday in a Facebook post.

“On Sunday September 26, 2021 at approximately 1:20am ZCSO deputy overheard a Crystal City Police Department officer start a traffic stop on US Highway 83 at the intersection of FM3292,” a ZCSO official said with an image of the fiery crash scene.

“A CCPD officer stated that he was involved in a vigorous chase with a white Chevy Camaro heading north on Highway 83 towards La Pryor. A ZCSO deputy attempted but failed to release a tire deflation device.

“A subsequent CCPD officer advised that the car had flipped over and was fully engulfed in flames,” ZCSO deputy added. At the site, four people were pronounced deceased. The inquiry is being led by the Texas Department of Public Safety.”

Salazar’s vehicle collided with multiple trees before rolling over and catching fire, according to authorities. All four occupants of the vehicle were confirmed dead at the site.

The other passengers have been identified as Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23, and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36, according to authorities reported by People.

based in San Antonio Salazar was a tremendous hit on TikTok, with his skits and lip-syncing posts winning him over 1 million followers on his username gabenotbabe. In the days since his death, that number has risen to more than 2.2 million followers.

Salazar was photographed posing in front of a white automobile in his final Instagram post on Saturday, where he has over 800,000 followers.

