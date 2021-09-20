Gabby Petito’s van door closes three days after she was last seen on video.

Enhanced camera footage of Gabby Petito’s van has surfaced online, supposedly shot after her last confirmed sighting. It appears to show the vehicle’s back door being closed as another automobile approaches.

Brent Shavnore, a former U.S. Marine turned cinematographer, discovered the movement on a video first posted to YouTube by Jenn and Kyle Bethune.

While driving cross-country in an RV, the Bethunes caught the incident on their dashcam.

They claim the video was taken on August 27 at Spread Creek Dispersed Camping territory in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, three days after the 22-year-old was last seen.

Although there was no movement in or around the van in the first version of the video, Shavnore was able to improve it.

He commented on Twitter that “you can plainly see the back door of their van rapidly close” in the footage. On Twitter, footage of his astonishing discovery has been seen over 268,000 times.

“I was watching the YouTube video uploaded by Red White and Bethune looking for movement in the van,” Shavnore told this publication. If someone is inside and moves the van, it is easy to shake it.

“I saw a black line separating the center of the doors when zooming in to enhance the footage on my editing software, indicating that the right rear passenger door was open.”

What he witnessed, he claims, left him rattled.

Shavnore adds, “To be totally honest, seeing the door close sent a terrifying shudder down my spine.”

“By the time the video was through generating, my fingers were shaking so badly that typing the words on my Twitter post was tough. I’ve worked on emotional videos before, but this one was by far the most challenging, not from a technical one, but from an emotional standpoint.”

Thanks to Red White & Bethune for releasing the RAW 2.5k footage. I was able to improve the film of the back of the #GabbyPetito #BrianLaundrie van to the point where you can clearly see their van’s back door close abruptly. pic.twitter.com/ONDYlqNeRb

20 September 2021 — Brent Shavnore (@brent shavnore)

The upgraded video footage has been made public. This is a condensed version of the information.