Gabby Petitio’s Life Story: When She Was Murdered, Where Her Body Was Found, and Brian Laundrie’s Movements

On Tuesday, followers of the Gabby Petito case learned how she was killed, resolving one of the case’s many concerns, but officials still don’t know where Brian Laundrie, her fiance and a person of interest in the investigation, is.

Petitio went missing in early September after her parents went several days without hearing from her. She’d been on a cross-country vacation with Laundrie and was documenting their excursions on social media, which sparked national interest in her disappearance. Meanwhile, Laundrie’s parents told law enforcement that their son hadn’t been seen in days.

Officials have yet to find Laundrie, leading to suspicions that he may never be located, but Gabby’s parents believe he was somehow involved in her killing and want him brought to justice.

The timeline of the 21-year-disappearance old’s is shown here.

Gabby’s cause of death was strangling, and the method was homicide, according to Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner. He estimated she was murdered three to four weeks before her body was discovered.

According to the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, Brian’s father, Chris Laundrie, has been requested to join the hunt for his son. According to Bertolino, law enforcement requested him to point out “any favorite paths or areas” that Brian frequented.

September 28: Moab, Utah, Police Chief Bret Edge takes a leave of absence in the wake of an inquiry into the department’s handling of a possible domestic violence case involving Gabby and Brian.

On September 23, a warrant for Brian’s arrest is issued, alleging that he committed fraud by accessing two bank accounts that he wasn’t permitted to use.

September 21: The coroner says Gabby’s remains were discovered in Wyoming, and her death is originally ruled a homicide.

September 19: Remains are discovered in Wyoming’s Bridgerton National Forest. Her death was first declared a homicide by law authorities.

Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, call the police on September 17 to report their son missing, triggering a massive manhunt.

Brian is named a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance on September 15.

The Laundrie’s initially inform authorities that this is the last time they saw their son on September 14. He was allegedly about to leave the house. This is a condensed version of the information.