Gabbie Hanna promises to go “completely offline” as she debuts her bathtub music video.

Gabbie Hanna made a spectacular comeback to YouTube on Tuesday, sharing a new music video in which she sings in the bathtub while also proclaiming her intention to go “offline completely.”

After receiving outrage for her YouTube series on The Gabbie Show, in which she spoke about her feuds with a number of other YouTubers, the singer returned to the platform after a two-week social media break.

“From here on out, I’m offline entirely,” Hanna stated at the end of a lengthy post when she returned with a video after several days of social media seclusion.

On Tuesday, Hanna published the video for her acapella rendition of “Sorry… I’m Late,” an expletive-laced single in which she sings of having done “so much s*** that it’s humiliating.”

Hanna also acknowledged the struggles of living with ADHD in an accompanying caption, explaining why she had taken a vacation from her platform.

She added, “I felt my mental health was being jeopardized, so I took a step back to be a person, touch some grass, pet my cats, see my friends, make some music… paint, basically.” “I knew it would be difficult going in, but I wasn’t up to the task in the manner I believed I was.”

In response to the backlash that her YouTube series had received, Hanna continued, “This series is and always has been about healing, so if it gets to a point where it’s no longer serving that purpose, I’m not going to push myself in a direction that’s hurting more than it’s helping, I’m not going to push myself in a direction that’s hurting more than it’s helping.”

“This series isn’t about drama; it’s about my life and the pain I’ve experienced. Unfortunately, a lot of it involves folks who are always engrossing me in internet drama. Believe me when I say… I despise it as well.

“This series is merely a record of a life that few people see or experience. It was also meant to be a criticism on how women are constantly harassed and used in the media. It’s intended to be a tool for bringing attention to the very trivialized and misunderstood mental disorder known as ADHD.”

