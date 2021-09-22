FUTURES: Smithsonian Exhibits Groundbreaking Innovations is the first look at FUTURES: Smithsonian Exhibits Groundbreaking Innovations.

If there was ever a time to reinvent the future, it is now, as we consider our post-pandemic world. For the 175th anniversary of the world’s biggest museum and research complex, the Smithsonian is recognizing disruption-driven inventions. The historic Arts + Industries Building (AIB), America’s first National Museum, will be temporarily opened for the first time in nearly two decades for its first big building-wide investigation of the future.

Rachel Goslins, director of the Smithsonian’s AIB, where the “FUTURES” show will be displayed, tells This website, “Now, more than ever, we need a method to think about the future with hopefulness and flexibility.” “To be able to envision the future we desire rather than the one we fear.”

“With the recent turbulence, it is even more crucial to be able to see a future that is healthy, egalitarian, and sustainable so that we can chart a road toward that future.”

“FUTURES,” a show that fuses art, technology, design, and history, will start in late 2021 and run through summer 2022 (with no entrance charge). Virgin Hyperloop, a model of an Oceanix floating metropolis, and LightSail, a solar-powered spaceship, are among the exhibit’s most breakthrough components, some of which will be presented to the public for the first time. This daring new show, which addresses the most serious challenges of our time, from climate change to social justice, is revealing intriguing new possibilities.

Goslins, the former executive director of President Barack Obama’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, shares some of her favorite works that demonstrate how technology can, at its best, work to make us more human, not less—works like Doing Nothing With AI, a responsive sculpture that reads your movements to help you enter a state of creative daydreaming; and the Co-Lab, an interactive experience in which people work together to solve problems.

“FUTURES” honors our agency to build greater human relationships in a period when isolation and social alienation are hallmarks of the time.

