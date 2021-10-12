Fury is sparked by a sign offering workers $20 if they report coworkers who eat on shift.

An internet notice offering money incentives to employees who report colleagues eating in the workplace has sparked outrage and ridicule.

After a user with the username 1poundbookingfee posted a picture of the contentious sign to the discussion-based platform, it sparked a lot of conversation.

The post has been upvoted 32,600 times and received over 1,200 comments at the time of writing.

The notice in the photo states, “Warning! All employees must not eat during work hours.” “If you catch an employee eating during work hours, you’ll get a $20 bonus. Employees who have received three warnings will be fired without exception.” The photo was allegedly shot at a “Asian grocer in TX,” according to a follow-up comment made by 1poundbookingfee. Regardless of the accuracy of the display, the image made many people despondent about the status of the modern job.

lolodune commented, “I am 95% sure this is unlawful.” “It should be illegal regardless,” ConcernedBuilding responded, “but I can’t think of a specific (US federal) legislation that makes it criminal.” Jdelmont209 made the following comment: “You just know one of your coworkers is going to cash in that $20. Gross.” “Probably the damn manager,” Balgargler replied. MechanicalControls added, “God bless this great nation.” “Does anyone else think we’re in hell?” Several posters also voiced dissatisfaction with the policy because it makes no allowances for employees with pre-existing diseases such as diabetes.

EmiliusReturns penned the following: “Diabetes is considered a disability, and they must make reasonable accommodations, such as not forcing you to have a seizure or die because you refuse to take a 5-minute break.

“It’s unfortunate that such laws are necessary. Because if they didn’t, you can bet a bunch of sleazeball bosses wouldn’t give a damn if you ended up in the hospital.” Get laid off as you eat. Antiwork pays $20 to snitches. Others, meanwhile, were busy devising new ways to circumvent the system.

“Can I report myself and obtain the $20 to purchase myself more food to eat on the clock?” Lower Department2940 inquired.

Meanwhile, CrimsonBolt 33 proposed the following hypothesis: “Take it a step further…abuse the system to get it revoked…make everyone catch everyone eating twice…at the very least, +40$ for everyone. This is a condensed version of the information.