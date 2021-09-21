Funimation Announces New Anime Titles for the Fall Season

Funimation has released the first 14 episodes of its upcoming autumn anime season, which will feature more than 20 new and returning titles.

In addition, four shows from the summer season will be simulcast and “simuldub” on the streaming site.

Asa Suehira, chief content officer of Funimation Global Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the season in a statement, saying, “This season is going to be next-level for anime globally, and Funimation continues to be the home to welcome fans to our anime community.”

Here’s all we know about Funimation’s next fall anime season so far.

Funimation is releasing new anime titles.

So far, Funimation has revealed eight new anime series, all of which will be simulcast on the streaming platform after their release in Japan.

Ranking of Kings will premiere on October 14 and will follow a young deaf prince named Boji on his journey to become the greatest king in the world.

The Heike Story is a retelling of the Heike Monogatari, a 12th-century epic tale about a young orphan named Biwa who foresees violence and civil war among the Taira Clan; the simulcast began on September 15.

The Idol anime Selection Project follows a group of nine girls as they participate in the 7th Annual “Selection Project,” which will air weekly beginning October 1.

Mieruko-chan is a dark comedy about a girl who has the ability to see dead people but attempts to ignore them, which has amusing repercussions. It will be available on October 3rd.

The Vampire Dies in No Time is a comedy about vampire hunter Ronaldo and his antics with the weakest vampire in the world. It will begin airing weekly on October 4th.

I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside: Banished from the Hero’s Party follows Red after he gets expelled out of his adventuring party. From October 6, it will be broadcast.

A man is exiled to the country after hurting his hand, and an arranged bride is assigned to look after him in Taisho Otome Fairy Tale. It will begin airing on a weekly basis on October 8th.

RUMBLE GARANNDOLL is a science fiction anime about a troop of female freedom warriors against world invaders. There is no word on when the film will be released.

Funimation is bringing back a number of anime titles.

Yashahime’s second season consists of the following episodes: This is a condensed version of the information.