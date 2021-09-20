Fully vaccinated Olympian withdraws from competition after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Madison Wilson, a two-time Olympic gold winner, vented her anger on social media after testing positive for COVID-19 despite being properly vaccinated.

After getting the new coronavirus, the 27-year-old Australian swimmer was forced to withdraw from the International Swimming League (ISL) in Naples, Italy. She posted on her Instagram account on Sunday that she had been infected with the virus.

Wilson, who won gold in the 200-meter women’s freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, was the ISL’s top scorer for the LA Current. Her departure from the race, however, caused a significant damage in her team’s ongoing campaign.

Wilson formally confirmed her withdrawal from the ISL in a post, and she will miss Match 8. She is currently being treated in a hospital in Naples.

“I’m quite unhappy and upset that I won’t be racing with my teammates in match 8 of the ISL. Wilson stated, “I recently tested positive for COVID and was placed into [a]hospital yesterday for further care and monitoring.”

“Despite being double-vaccinated and taking the necessary precautions through the ISL, I have succumbed to this infection. It’s been a whirlwind few months, and I believe that being physically and psychologically exhausted has left me more vulnerable.”

Wilson, like the rest of the Australian Olympic team, received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine before arriving in Tokyo in July.

Wilson stated that she had no idea where she got the virus when questioned.

One probable cause, according to Swimswam, could be the more relaxed health and safety procedures among ISL participants this season.

Last year in Budapest, Hungary, the ISL created a stringent “full bubble” atmosphere for all participants. It was forbidden for any of the participants to go out in public for recreational or other purposes. In addition, everyone in the ISL was subjected to a brief quarantine period and was tested on a regular basis before to the competition.

While participants were subjected to a brief quarantine period and the bulk of them were completely vaccinated, they were able to visit restaurants this season, within the confines of local regulations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Wilson’s case as a “breakthrough infection” (CDC).

Despite being fully vaccinated, breakthrough infections are extremely rare, accounting for about 2% of persons infected with COVID-19.

When compared to unvaccinated people, breakthrough cases often only show modest COVID-19 symptoms.

Wilson finished in 14th place with 108.5 points. Brief News from Washington Newsday.