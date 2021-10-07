Fuller Goldsmith, a teen celebrity chef, passes away just days before turning eighteen.

Fuller Goldsmith, a young prodigy who rose to famous chef status, has passed away. He was only 17 years old at the time.

The Tuscaloosa boy battled cancer several times in his young life before succumbing to it on Tuesday, just days before his 18th birthday.

Goldsmith, a well-known character in Alabama’s culinary scene, rose to prominence at the age of 13 when he won an episode of Food Network’s Chopped Junior.

At the time, Goldsmith donated the $10,000 prize to the Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

Robert C. Holt, whose son Justin Holt owns and operates the Southern Ale House restaurant where the kid worked as a chef’s assistant, confirmed Goldsmith’s death on Facebook.

Everyone at the restaurant, according to Holt, was “heartbroken.”

“Our hearts are broken as a whole.” Fuller Goldsmith, a much-loved and respected member of the SAH family, passed away today. All of Fuller’s life, he fought the good battle. Fuller fought cancer bravely from the age of four to the last few days of his 17th year,” Hold wrote.

“Fuller lived to create delicious dishes and became the little brother to big brother Brett Garner, our Executive Cook,” he said in his tribute to the young chef. He spent a lot of time in the SAH kitchen assisting with recipe prep, serving, and creation. His presence, his grin, his laugh, his banter with Brett, and his grit as he battled the aches and pains of a dreadful disease will be missed.

“He will be missed, but never forgotten.” His spirit will stay in SAH for the rest of his life. To his family, our heartfelt condolences and heartfelt gratitude for sharing Fuller with all of us. He changed all of us for the better.” Goldsmith has been treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was three years old.

At Seattle Children’s Hospital in 2019, he took part in immunotherapy research trials.

Guy Fieri, Goldsmith’s idol, was in attendance at Guy’s Stagecoach Smokehouse in 2018. The young chef’s talent and ambition were lauded by Fieri.

"What you've already accomplished in your life is incredible, and the example you're providing for other children is incredible," says the teacher.