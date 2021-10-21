Full transcript of everything Ruby Rose said about her ‘awful’ experience on ‘Batwoman.’

Ruby Rose took aim at numerous people engaged in the making of Batwoman, detailing what “actually happened” on set, according to the actress.

Rose slammed their former bosses and other coworkers in a series of Instagram stories, including actor Dougray Scott, whom they claim was disrespectful and “abused women.”

Rose allegedly recounted a hostile work atmosphere, being compelled to work despite their ailments, and The CW’s alleged mishandling of the COVID shutdown in a succession of unsubstantiated claims.

Caroline Dries, showrunner Caroline Dries, and producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter were all mentioned by Rose. Rose also accused Peter Roth, the former head of Warner Bros. Television, of employing a private investigator to track them down.

Rose’s statements have been labeled a “revisionist history” by WBTV, which owns The CW. WBTV also revealed that “due to various concerns about workplace harassment,” they chose “not to employ Ruby for Season 2.” Here’s the complete translation of everything Rose stated in their stunning Instagram Stories regarding the Batwoman set.

On Instagram, Ruby Rose remarked

Rose’s first piece on the subject set the tone for the rest of the tale, including tagging the people they said were involved.

“Dear CW @carolinedries @sarahsawitty @gberlanti et al,” the actress wrote. It’s time to stop. “I’m going to tell the world exactly what happened on that shoot.” “I’ll come for you so that what happened to me doesn’t happen to anyone else.” As a result, I’ll be able to reclaim my life and the truth. You should be ashamed of yourselves.” “Peter Roth, you’ll take the stage first. You’re chapter one, and I’m not sure if you left after being promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop steaming young women’s pants around your crotch while they were still wearing said pants, or if you left after hiring a private investigator on me, whom you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative, but either way, there’s already an army waiting for you.” Rose’s next message appears to be sent over video during a medical consultation. Rose claims they were injured on the set of Batwoman, and the video appeared to show X-rays and ultrasounds of their ailments.

“Cut. This is a condensed version of the information.