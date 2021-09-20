Full Text of Michaela Coel’s Emmy Speech: “Do Not Be Afraid to Disappear”

Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You was one of the most popular shows of 2020, and she won one of the night’s most prestigious awards: Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2021 Emmys.

The 12-part series was nominated for nine Emmys this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and won Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Music Supervision for Coel at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

I May Destroy You was written solely by Coel and told the narrative of Arabella, a London-based aspiring writer who is trying to recollect and rebuild her life after being sexually raped.

The series not only tells Arabella’s narrative of sexual assault, but it also tells the stories of her companions, Terry (played by Weruche Opia) and Kwame (also portrayed by Weruche Opia) (Paapa Essiedu).

I Have the Power to Destroy Racism, homosexuality, discrimination, class divide, poverty, drugs, sex, sexual identity, rape culture, and toxic relationships are all addressed in You.

With a predominantly Black British ensemble, it also casts a strong light on the Black experience and culture.

Coel’s own experience as a victim of sexual assault, as well as Arabella’s I May Destroy, inspired the series. You have given victims all across the world a voice.

Coel, the first Black woman to win the Emmy, dedicated her prize to “every survivor of sexual assault” and gave a bow to budding writers around the world as she accepted her honor at the 2021 Emmys.

Her entire lecture is available on this website:

“Really, I just wrote a little something for writers. Write a story that terrifies you, makes you nervous, and makes you uncomfortable. I challenge you to do so.

“In a world that tempts us to peer into other people’s lives in order to better understand how we feel about ourselves, we feel compelled to be always visible, because visibility these days seems to correspond to success.

“Don’t be afraid to vanish for a moment, from it, from us, and see what emerges in the silence.

"Thank you for two fantastic years, Casey Bloys, Amy Gravitt, Piers Wenger, and Various Artists Limited.