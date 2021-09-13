From Zendaya to Sarah Jessica Parker, here’s who might not be at the Met Gala tonight.

While Zendaya has become a fan favorite on the Met Gala red carpet in recent years, she has announced that she would not be attending this year.

Despite the fact that she shined in a Cinderella-inspired gown made by Tommy Hilfiger at the 2019 event, the 25-year-old will not be making an appearance on the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum this year due to scheduling conflicts.

She revealed the unfortunate news in a joint interview with Timothée Chalamet, one of this year’s co-chairs, saying that she will be filming her blockbuster HBO show Euphoria instead.

She told Extra TV, “My fans are going to be very upset with me.”

“Bummer, bummer,” said Chalamet, who also happens to be Zendaya’s co-star in the film Dune.

Zendaya stated, “Unfortunately, I will not be able to go because I will be working for Euphoria.”

“I took some time off to come here and participate in the Venice [Film Festival], which has been incredible.”

Many more celebrities are said to be unable to walk the red carpet at the annual benefit, which is traditionally held on the first Monday in May, due to this year’s changed September schedule.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, according to Page Six, are unlikely to attend because the new date conflicts with Brady’s NFL training schedule.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been a regular at the Met Gala for years, even serving as a co-chair in 2014, but according to Andy Cohen of Access Hollywood, she will be too preoccupied with filming the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That to go this year.

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet appearance as a couple on Friday in Venice, it’s unlikely that they’ll be seen together again at the Met Gala tonight.

Affleck is presently filming two films and may not be able to attend with Lopez, according to the Post.

Due to travel restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic, several celebrities who live abroad, such as Salma Hayek and Kate Moss, may be unable to attend.

The same constraints may prevent European designers from attending this year’s showcase across the Atlantic. The proximity of the event to the commencement of London Fashion Week may possibly be a hindrance. This is a condensed version of the information.