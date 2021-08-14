From Woodstock to Coachella, these are 47 photos of historic music festivals.

The first known festivals date back to ancient Greece, well before Woodstock and Coachella. Competitions in drama, poetry, music, and athletics were held to honor the gods. The Greeks held the Dionysus Festival, which featured tragedies and comedies, to commemorate Dionysus, the God of Wine and Ecstasy. These festivals featured well-known Greek playwrights like as Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes.

Fast forward to the present day, and festivals have weathered the test of time to become a mainstream industry. Artists may have a difficult time making money from record sales because music is basically free with a small subscription-based price through streaming platforms. Instead, they rely on ticket sales for live concerts to make a living. This also benefits the fan because more individuals are opting to spend their money on experiences rather than material products, such as travel and festivals.

Woodstock, in 1969, was arguably the most sought-after music festival event. Festival organizers and producers are still attempting to recreate the serene ambiance of love and music. That event had a direct impact on how we perceive music: going to a music festival has become a cultural phenomenon and rite of passage that serves as a time capsule of current popular music.

Newport Jazz Festival, 1958

Chuck Berry’s rock ‘n’ roll performance of “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “School Days” at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival as the main performer was a big confrontation with the festival’s jazz genre. Bert Stern’s documentary, Jazz on a Summer’s Day, featured his performance.

Newport Folk Festival, 1965

The 100,000 people who attended the 1965 Newport Folk Festival were anticipating Bob Dylan’s acoustic songs, but were outraged when he debuted a new, electric sound. The audience booed Dylan offstage after after three songs.

