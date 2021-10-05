From Vero to Ricky Galindo, meet the cast of Season 4 of “On My Block.”

Season 4 of On My Block follows Monse (Sierra Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) as they prepare to graduate from Freeridge High School. There are some new faces on the block in the final season, posing a threat to the status quo. Everything you need to know about the cast of On My Block Season 4 can be found on this page.

Meet the Season 4 Cast of On My Block

Jason Genao, Ruby

Ruben ‘Ruby’ Martinez Jr. is played by Jason Genao in season 4 of On My Block.

Ruby is still coping with his PTSD after the incident in season one in the new series, and he is on a quest of self-discovery after not feeling like himself for a long time.

Aside from On My Block, Genao is best recognized for his performance as Rictor in the movie Logan, in which he co-starred with Hugh Jackman.

God Friended Me, The Get Down, and Law & Order: SVU are among his other credits.

Brett Gray—Jamal

Brett Gray reprises his role as Jamal, the group’s geek who is constantly involved in plans that land him and his friends in serious danger.

Gray is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based actor and vocalist. He is most recognized for his great music career and his performance as Jamal in On My Block. In August of 2018, Gray released his first EP, Easy Daze.

Gray has had minor appearances in Netflix’s When They See Us and Chicago P.D. in addition to On My Block.

Afterparty, Metrocard, The Tale of Four, and Tortise are just a few of the short films in which he has appeared.

Sierra Capri—Monse

Monse Finnie, the powerful, independent leader of the friend group, is played by Sierra Capri.

Before getting the role of Monse on On My Block, Capri worked as an extra in Hidden Figures and Neighbors 2.

She starred in the indie film American Skin, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, as Kai.

Diego Tinoco—Cesar

Diego Tinoco reprises his role as Cesar, the gang’s bad boy who was pushed into gang life by his brother Oscar.

In the fourth series of On My Block, his return to the gang world puts a strain on his relationship with Monse.

Tinoco's largest acting role to date is on My Block.