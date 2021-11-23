From traditional to gluten-free, here are 13 pumpkin pie recipes to be thankful for.

While turkey is generally typically the main course during Thanksgiving, the pumpkin pie served at the end of the meal is often the real show-stopper.

The dessert has developed over time, and there are now a plethora of options available, ranging from the very delectable to the unexpectedly nutritious.

Continue reading to learn about some of the best pumpkin pie recipes to wow your friends and family this Thanksgiving.

Chef Hari Beavis believes her recipe for this Thanksgiving traditional is "very straightforward." She begins by deseeding and slicing the flesh of the medium-sized squash into bits, then cooking it until tender.

As the pumpkin cools, the pastry is blind baked. Meanwhile, she whisks together 150 grams of sugar, a pinch of salt, a teaspoon of nutmeg, and the same amount of cinnamon in a separate bowl, as well as two eggs, 25 grams of melted butter, and 175ml of milk.

All of this is mixed together before adding the pumpkin, which should be completely drained and pureed using a sieve.

This puree mixture should then be put into the cooked and cooled pie crust, which should now be baked for about 40 minutes at 150°C (300°F), or until the mixture is no longer liquid.

2. Butternut Bakery’s Mini Pumpkin Pies

This Thanksgiving, I’m foregoing pumpkin pie in favor of these pumpkin cuties #pumpkinspice #pumpkinseason Weekday Morning Routine – DominantChef Jenna wonders why she should make a traditional large dessert when she can make her “fast and easy” small pumpkin pies instead.

She uses room temperature cream cheese, brown sugar, pumpkin puree, pumpkin five-spice, and a bit of salt to make the filling.

She next unrolls pre-made puff pastry and uses a cookie cutter or stencil to cut out pumpkin shapes.

The filling is packed halfway into the pumpkin pastry, then the edges are coated with an egg wash before the second piece of dough is placed on top.

The pumpkin pie has ridges cut into it, and the sides are crimped using the back of a fork. This is a condensed version of the information.