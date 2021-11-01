From ‘Toxic’ to ‘Landslide,’ here are 10 Harry Styles cover songs that will make your knees weak.

Harry Styles has returned to the road, wowing fans with his vocal prowess.

He not only performs his own songs, but he also invites guests onto the stage to perform well-known songs by other musicians.

He occasionally asks musicians to perform their own songs. Other times, he’ll enlist the help of another artist and the two of them will work on a new cover together.

Styles played covers with his band One Direction to praise even before he began out as a solo artist.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of some of Styles’ most entertaining cover tunes.

Lizzo’s “Juice”

Styles and Lizzo are close pals who have been photographed holding hands and covering each other’s songs at the Brit Awards. In the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Lizzo sang “Adore You,” while Styles performed a cover of Lizzo’s song “Juice.” In January 2020, they played “Juice” together at Lizzo’s Sirius XM Pandora pre-Super Bowl Show in Miami, Florida.

Britney Spears’ “Toxic”

Styles performed his own song, “Medicine,” at his recent “Harryween” show, in which he dressed up as Pennywise the clown from Stephen King’s IT. Later, the melody evolved into the renowned Britney Spears song “Toxic.”

Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One”

Styles has already stated how much Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” has influenced him. “I think both my music and fashion primary influences were definitely Shania Twain… I think she’s fantastic,” he once told Entertainment Tonight. Since Twain has expressed interest in working with the One Director actor, he performed the song with country artist Kacey Musgraves at Madison Square Garden.

Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer”

In March 2020, Styles sang the song by former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel on the Howard Stern Show. When asked why he wanted to sing the song, he said.