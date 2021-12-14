From the Spider-Man Press Tour, the Best Tom Holland and Zendaya Red Carpet Looks

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who co-starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, nearly broke the internet in September 2021 when Tom ostensibly revealed their relationship by sharing a beautiful birthday tribute to his co-star, referring to her as “My MJ.”

Since then, the 25-year-old actors’ fans have taken a keen interest in everything they do. Tom and Zendaya have recently been seen on a number of red carpets as part of the publicity tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and their stylish and, at times, synchronized clothes have once again caused outrage on the internet.

The power couples’ red carpet appearances so far from the Spider-Man press tour have been documented by Washington Newsday.

Tribute to Spider-Man

Zendaya, who plays MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, turned attention on the Red Carpet in a beautiful sheer Valentino Haute Couture floor-length dress with studded black spider-webs and a leg split at the Los Angeles premiere.

She even wore a black needed couture Spider-man-themed mask, also from Valentino, as an accessory.

Tom Holland, as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, accompanied her in a matching chocolate brown Prada suit with Christian Louboutin footwear.

Before walking into the screening, they posed for shots with their arms wrapped around each other for the press.

Fans have been gushing over the photographs from the Los Angeles premiere on social media, and they can’t get enough.

“Tom and Zendaya are going to arrive together and walk down that red carpet hand in hand and I’m going to die,” one fan said.

“I apologize for the person I’ll become when Tom Holland and Zendaya walk the red carpet,” another added.

I’m going to die when Tom Cruise and Zendaya arrive together and walk down the red carpet hand in hand.

December 14, 2021 — dayasbtch (@dayasbtch)

pic.twitter.com/vrScQBzVRu The way Tom and Zendaya gaze at each other

— dayasdear (@dayasdear) 14 December 2021 The Red Carpet in London Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet in London on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Zendaya accessorized her look with a glittering Alexander McQueen grey jacket, crystal-infused tights, and sparkly spider-webbed earrings.

Tom Holland stood by her side, dressed in a Celine suit that comprised a black leather jacket.