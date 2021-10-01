From the least to the most lethal, every James Bond actor is ranked.

Daniel Craig has been dubbed the most lethal James Bond of all time.

According to FandomSpot.com, the 007 star averaged a kill every 2 minutes and 30 seconds, with these stats not including his kill total from the recently released No Time To Die.

They discovered that throughout Craig’s first four films as the world’s most famous secret agent, he averaged 59 kills each picture, based on external data and research from the James Bond franchise.

With an average of 26 kills each film, his predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, was the closest contender for the title of deadly Bond.

Craig was discovered to be nearly twice as lethal as Brosnan and three times as lethal as Roger Moore, the longest-serving Bond, who played in seven 007 films but only averaged 17 kills each picture.

Researchers looked back at the 26 Bond films that came before No Time To Die, as well as the work of the seven men who have played 007 since Sean Connery originally played the character in 1962’s Dr. No.

During his four 007 outings, Brosnan, the second most lethal Bond, achieved a murder every 4 minutes and 55 seconds, whereas David Niven, who played the secret agent only once in the 1967 parody version of Casino Royale, managed a murder every 6 minutes and 50 seconds.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest surprises was Sean Connery’s performance as Bond, who only managed 11 kills each film, or one every 10 minutes and 35 seconds.

Despite only appearing in two Bond films compared to the Scotsman’s six, Welshman Timothy Dalton had a kill every 13 minutes and 15 seconds, which was only marginally better than the Scotsman’s ten killings per movie.

George Lazenby, the model-turned-actor who played 007 in the legendary fan favorite On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, was perhaps unexpectedly the least lethal of all the Bonds, with the model-turned-actor committing only six murders during his one outing as 007 in the film.

FandomSpot.com’s Alyssa Celatti stated they were “surprised” to learn Craig was the deadliest Bond to date.

"As self-confessed movie nerds, we had a lot of fun compiling the list, and we hope that it will be of interest to cinema and 007 fans all over the world!"