From ‘The Croods’ to ‘Red Notice,’ Netflix’s top ten most-watched movies in November 2021.

Netflix announced a promise to cinema at the start of the year, indicating that some major films would be released in 2021. They certainly delivered on that promise in November, with new films starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Idris Elba, Dave Bautista, and others, as well as the latest installment in the Princess Switch franchise.

While classic episodes topped Netflix’s TV rankings this month, these new films all had strong showings on the streaming service’s daily film top 10.

Seven of the top ten Netflix movies this month were Netflix originals, with the remaining three consisting of the usual mix of huge blockbusters, kids’ animation, and half-forgotten studio comedies from the 2000s.

Among films like Army of Thieves, Love Hard, Red Notice, and The Harder They Fall all releasing in November, here’s which one was the most popular with moviegoers worldwide.

Netflix’s Most Popular Films in November

10. Transformers: The Last Knight is a film based on the Transformers franchise. The fifth Transformers film is now available to view in 33 countries (though not the U.S.). Why has this late franchise entry seen such a surge in popularity? Either all of the major Stanley Tucci fans are reliving his big cameo as Merlin, or the film was added to the streamer in the beginning of November.

The Croods (number 9)

The Croods, another title not available in the United States, is now available on Netflix in more than 30 countries after being added in the middle of the month. Children’s animations are always a big hit for Netflix, and with none coming out this month, this Nicolas Cage caveman comedy landed on a lot of Netflix watch lists.

Yara (nine)

In terms of international cinema, Netflix has proven one thing: if a film contains enough violence, sex, and/or is a gruesome true-crime story, viewers will overlook their distaste to subtitles. Yara is both the former and the latter, based on a true story about a 13-year-old girl from Italy.

Army of the Dead, No. 7

With Army of the Dead, Netflix has acquired something that will be in high demand in 2021: a Zack Snyder film. This one was, thankfully, for subscribers. This is a condensed version of the information.