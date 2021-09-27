From the backlash against ‘Jagged Little Pill’ to the omission of ‘Slave Play,’ here are 5 controversial Tony Awards moments.

The 74th Tony Awards, held at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Sunday, September 26, included a number of contentious and jaw-dropping moments.

The annual awards presentation, which was postponed last year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, recognized the 2019–2020 Broadway season’s productions and performers.

We take a look at some of the more contentious moments from this year’s event, including award snubs and unexpected victories.

Another member of the cast of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ has left the show.

Antonio Cipriano, who played Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill (which is based on singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name), said that his appearance at the Tony Awards would be his last.

Following the awards presentation, a concert featuring Tony Award nominees and Broadway performers was held.

Cipriano’s departure comes after the show’s producers were accused of mistreating the cast’s trans and non-binary members.

Following the recent charges, the Actors’ Equity Association, which represents actors and stage managers, announced on Sunday that it will launch a “thorough, independent investigation of the Jagged Little Pill workplace.”

Cipriano said on Twitter on Sunday, “After four years with Jagged Little Pill, tonight’s Tony Awards will be my final performance with the show.”

“With that, I have to address the suffering that many trans + non-binary people, as well as other oppressed people, on and off stage, have suffered over the years.”

In a tweet on Sunday, the actor stated that “all artists deserve to exist completely and authentically,” and that “Broadway should be a safe space” for all.

Lauren Patten, who received the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Jagged Little Pill, recognized the latest charges in her victory speech.

“In our industry, we are in the midst of a reckoning,” Patten remarked. She praised her trans and non-binary friends and colleagues for participating in “tough dialogues” with her and “discussions about her character Jo.”

“I believe that these types of talks, which are full of honesty, empathy, and respect for our shared humanity, are the future for the transformation we need to see on Broadway,” Patten concluded.

Former Jagged Little Pill cast members Nora Schell and Celia posted on Twitter on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.