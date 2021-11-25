From sweet potato to sausage stuffing, there are 13 ways to stuff a turkey.

Thanksgiving is rapidly coming, which means that designated cooks should begin planning how to prepare the most difficult dish of the day: the bird.

Because fewer families and friends are likely to attend this year’s Thanksgiving, the centerpiece may be slightly smaller than prior years.

Even small turkeys, however, are best served stuffed with a delectable mixture of meat, spices, and vegetables.

Read on for some of the best stuffing recipes to impress your Thanksgiving guests.

1. Datriesmom’s Bread Stuffing

Cecilia suggests melting celery, garlic, and onion with Provencal herbs before tossing the ingredients in a bowl of dried bread for this "wonderful" bread stuffing.

Then, along with one liter (1.75 pints) of chicken broth and an egg to “make it lovely and moist,” sage, garlic salt, and onion powder are added.

The finished dish can then be cooked till brown in the oven or stuffed into the cavity of the turkey.

Chef Summer Homayed dices carrots, celery, onion, and a skin-on green apple in equal amounts.

All of this is gently fried before adding half a loaf of roughly chopped bread to the mix.

After that, the drippings from the turkey meat are added, and everything is spooned into the turkey.

The bird is then returned to the oven for another half-hour after it has been roasted.

3. Traditional Stuffing on the Side @jakecohen

I’ll be stuffed like a turkey. Upbeat (Married Life) – Kenyi #HolidaysOurWay #stuffing Before delivering his perspective on the dish, Jake Cohen asserts that “we all know stuffing is the finest part” of Thanksgiving.

Start by softening four leeks in a whole stick of butter, then adding carrots, parsnips, and celery in equal amounts.

Add one honey crisp apple, as well as a tablespoon of sage and thyme, after seasoning.

After that, a sourdough loaf. This is a condensed version of the information.