From ‘Squid Game’ to AOC’s Met Gala Look, here are 10 easy, last-minute Halloween costumes for 2021.

Are you stumped as to what to dress this Halloween? There are always a few simple, inventive ways to put something together at the last minute, thankfully.

There’s something for everyone, whether you want to construct your own pop-culture inspired costume or buy a completely assembled, tried-and-true costume.

Here are some options for you.

Squid [email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@morgan

WAIT UNTIL THE END! – Make a tag for a buddy who should do this! #pinksoldier #halloweencostume #learnontiktok #squidgame #squidgamenetflix #pinksoldier #halloweencostume #learnontiktok 23TikToker – Pink Soldiers Morgan James offered a brilliant idea to make your own Squid Game-inspired Halloween costume without breaking the money, which you can see here.

To begin, you’ll need a black basket, such as these, which are available in a box of ten for $10.88 on Amazon, so that your pals may join in the fun as well.

Make a paper triangle and glue it on the front of the card.

All you need now is a red hoodie like this one, which can be found on Amazon for $17.99. Then, lay the basket in front of your face and secure it with the hood’s strings.

2. A Sorceress

If you’re stumped on ideas, why not go old school and dress up like a witch?

For $19.99, this witch accessories bundle includes everything you’ll need.

3. Alexandria Ocasio-Tax Cortez’s The Rich Dress!

[endif]—>

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a political statement with her clothing at the Met Gala.

You can easily steal the show this Halloween by imitating or parodying her appearance.

The price of this off-shoulder white dress on Amazon starts at $17.99.

Grab. This is a condensed version of the information.