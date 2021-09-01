From ‘Spider-Man’ co-stars to dating rumors, Zendaya and Tom Holland have been linked.

Since their debut appearance together in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, Zendaya and Tom Holland, both 25, have been the subject of dating rumors.

The rumor mill has been churning again in recent months, with the couple being photographed together more frequently.

On September 1, Holland made things “Insta-official” by posting a photo of himself and Zendaya on the set of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film on Instagram.

In the cute photo, Holland is dressed as Spider-Man, and Zendaya lays her chin on his shoulder as they take a selfie in the mirror. Holland wished Zendaya a happy birthday and referred to her as “My MJ,” a reference to her character Michelle Jones, Spider-classmate Man’s and girlfriend.

Despite the fact that they’ve both been linked to other individuals in recent years (Zendaya with her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, Holland with actress Nadia Parkes), could this finally be the union we’ve all been waiting for?

Here’s the complete (so far) timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship…

Timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship

2016

In 2016, while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya and Tom met for the first time.

Despite speculations of a romance, Tom insisted in interviews that he and Zendaya were merely good friends.

Zendaya is his “best buddy,” he said in an interview with People, adding, “she’s so great and amazing.” I’m a little nervous about dealing with fame…but Zendaya is incredibly famous and has been through it before, so I just phone her and ask her, “How do I manage being famous?” I’m delighted I have someone like her as a friend.”

2017

Zendaya and Tom continued to deny dating rumors during the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming in the summer of 2017.

Zendaya even resorted to Twitter to deny that she and Tom were on “vacations together.”

“Wait, wait…,” she wrote.

My favorite part is when it says, “We go on trips together!” I haven’t taken a vacation in a long time! @TomHolland1996 hbu?”

Tom immediately replied to Zendaya’s tweet with the amusing phrase, “Does the press tour count?”

@Zendaya Is the press tour valid? https://t.co/2WsstZPyde

July 13, 2017 — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996)

2019

After nearly two years out of the spotlight, it was evident that Tom and Zendaya were no longer a couple. This is a condensed version of the information.