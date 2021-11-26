From soups to enchiladas, here are 13 delicious leftover turkey recipes and ideas.

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks with family, friends, and, of course, food.

However, once the visitors have left and the table has been cleared, many households may find themselves with significant quantities of turkey and a variety of side dishes to consume.

Fortunately, there are a plethora of great turkey leftover dishes available, ranging from the infamous Friends sandwich to fantastic spring rolls.

1. Tierraldiggins Turkey Quesadilla

My favorite leftover turkey recipe!! TierraTierraal Diggins’ recipe is for an outstanding Mexican take on any leftover turkey. #thanksgiving #leftovers #cooking #fyp #foryoupage #comfortfood #dinnerrecipes original sound – TierraTierraal Diggins’ recipe is for an excellent Mexican touch on any leftover turkey.

To begin, gather tortillas, Thanksgiving turkey, and shredded cheese, as well as seasonings such as salt, Cajun spices, and black pepper.

After that, spread a fair amount of these ingredients over half of a tortilla, fold it over, and fry it in a hot, dry frying pan.

Then cook for a few minutes on each side, being careful not to burn them, before dishing when the cheese has visibly melted.

@everything delish 2. Moist Maker Sandwich

SANDWICH MADE BY A MAKER! Made with turkey leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner in Canada! #ThinkTurkey #moistmaker #friends #advertisement FEEL THE GROOVE – Fabian Graetz, Queens Road Ross obsesses over Monica’s Thanksgiving leftover sandwich, which features gravy-soaked bread in the center, in one of Friends’ most iconic sequences.

Jamie Milne has recreated one of television’s most famous bread-based snacks on TikTok.

After toasting two pieces of bread, apply herb butter on one of the slices that will go on the bottom, then layer mashed potatoes and leftover turkey on top.

Set a third, toasted slice of bread on top after soaking it in gravy. After that, toss in the cranberry sauce, stuffing, and spinach.

Before slicing and serving, spread more herb butter on the top slice of bread and add it to the sandwich.

3. Cristasantos Turkey Shepherd’s Pie

Shepherd’s Pie = Turkey Leftovers!!! #keepitsimple #thanksgiving #turkeydinner #leftovers Coi Leray of TWINNEM Crista Santos swears by this comfort cuisine made from Thanksgiving leftovers, especially on a cold night.

She adds a large amount of leftover vegetables. This is a condensed version of the information.