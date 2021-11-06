From Sandringham to That KFC Scene in ‘Spencer,’ Here’s Where It Was Shot.

Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, is set during the royal family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, the queen’s country residence in Norfolk, in December 1991.

The psychological thriller, directed by Pablo Larran, depicts a fictionalized Diana battling her desire to terminate her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) as well as her loss of identity.

Spencer was shot in Germany and England in early 2021, with the final scene being shot on April 27.

The Schlosshotel Kronberg in Frankfurt and Nordkirchen Castle in North Rhine-Westphalia were the main German venues. Filming moved to the United Kingdom in March, with sequences shot in and around Norfolk and London.

The Washington Newsday examines the locations where Spencer was shot and staged.

Filming Locations for ‘Spencer’

Nordkirchen Castle is a castle in Nordkirchen, Germany.

One of the key settings for Spencer was Nordkirchen Castle in North-Rhine Westphalia, with the 16th-century palace serving as the inside and exterior of Sandringham.

The palace is known as the “Versailles of Westphalia,” and the video depicts Stewart as Diana running around the palace’s huge corridors and the royal family eating their Christmas lunch.

Its magnificent grounds may be seen in a scene where Diana, clad in yellow, strolls across them. In February 2021, an eagle-eyed fan on Twitter released photos of the cast and crew filming on the Nordkirchen grounds. Take a look at the remarkable thread that follows.

“At and at Nordkirchen Castle, preparations for the film drama Spencer with Kristen Stewart in the major role as Lady Diana are in full swing.” pic.twitter.com/qGtJVNuuIF February 19, 2021 — Robynne (@everydayrobsten) Kronberg Schlosshotel In the film, the Schlosshotel Kronberg (Castle Hotel Kronberg) in Frankfurt also serves as Sandringham.

Many internal shots were shot within the hotel, according to the website Sceenit, including Diana marching down the hallway in her white gown, experiencing visions of Anne Boleyn, and a montage of the princess dancing around Sandringham House rooms.

The British royal family has a real-life link to the Schlosshotel Kronberg. It was erected in the 1890s for Empress Victoria of Germany, the eldest daughter of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom. The palace was formerly known as Schloss Friedrichshof, after the late spouse of the dowager empress. This is a condensed version of the information.