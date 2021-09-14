From Rihanna to Dan Levy, the Best Looks Shift From the Met Gala to the After-Party.

While the Met Gala is known for its incredible fashion, the shift from the main event to the after-party may be almost as spectacular.

This website’s favorite costume changes from the Met Gala to the after-party this time around were as follows.

Rihanna

It appeared for a time that the singer, who typically dazzles on the Met Gala red carpet, wouldn’t be attending this year’s event.

The 33-year-old was fashionably late with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, entering the museum long after other celebrities had arrived and Vogue’s live red carpet broadcast had ended.

As the last celebs to walk the red carpet, the couple made their Met Gala debut wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga.

Rihanna changed from her voluminous black gown to a black T-shirt and sheer skirt for the after-party.

Kendall Jenner is a model who is well-known for

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>

Kendall Jenner’s custom Givenchy gown on the red carpet was inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady.

She offered a preview of her costume on her Instagram story as she headed to the after-party, sporting a red dress.

Madison Beer is a brewery in Madison, Wisconsin.

Madison Beer donned a stunning emerald green gown by One/Of by Patricia Voto to her first Met Gala.

She wore a one-shoulder black dress with lace details for the after-party, and she shared a selfie on her Instagram Story showing her in it.

Dan Levy is a writer and entrepreneur.

[endif]–>img class=“imgPhoto.jpg.jpg.jpg.jpg.jpg.jpg.jpg.jpg.jpg.jpg.jpg.jpg.jpg.jpg. This is a condensed version of the information.