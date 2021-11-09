From ‘Quantum Leap’ to ‘Blue Velvet,’ Dean Stockwell has a slew of memorable roles.

Dean Stockwell’s career came to an end after he appeared in almost 200 films, won two Golden Globes, and was nominated for Oscars and Emmys. After a 70-year career, the actor died of natural causes on November 7, 2021, at the age of 85.

He made his first film as a child actor when he was nine years old, and as a teenager, he shared the screen with Gregory Peck, Frank Sinatra, and Gene Kelly.

Though he earned a special Golden Globe in the late 1940s, it was his work in the 1980s that brought him the most acclaim, with appearances in films by auteurs such as David Lynch, Wim Wenders, and Jonathan Demme.

Due to his important parts in Quantum Leap and the Battlestar Galactica revival, his strongest audience is in the science fiction community.

ByGentleman’s Agreement, 10 Dean Stockwell Roles to Remember (1947)

Stockwell has been a professional child actor since 1945, and in this Oscar Best Picture winner, one of the first films to explore the subject of anti-semitism, he initially came to the attention of award bodies. At the age of 11, Stockwell earned a special “best juvenile actor” Golden Globe for his work as Tommy Green.

Obligation (1959)

Stockwell has twice been named best actor at the Cannes Film Festival. The first was for his part as a teen killer in this drama, based on the terrible Leopold and Loeb murder case and starring Orson Welles.

Lovers and Sons (1960)

Stockwell won the first of his four adult nominations (plus one win) for his portrayal in this version of the DH Lawrence novel, following his boyhood Golden Globe win. He portrayed Paul Morel, a budding artist who clashed with his coal-mining family.

A Long Day’s Journey Into Night is a story about a long day that turns into night (1962)

In the film adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s classic American play, in which he played the alcoholic youngest son in the dysfunctional Tyrone family – and held his own against acting greats like Katharine Hepburn and Ralph Richardson – the actor won his second Cannes award.

Paris is a town in the state of Texas (1984)

Stockwell plays Walt, the more, in Wim Wenders’ classic of ’80s filmmaking (now one of IMDB’s top 250 films). This is a condensed version of the information.