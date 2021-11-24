From Patrizia’s Case to Her Pet Ferret, the ‘House of Gucci’ Missed 5 Wild True Events.

House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, is sure to be a success with real crime lovers.

The film follows the lives of Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Driver) from their first meeting through the latter’s death in 1995 at the hands of a hitman hired by his ex-wife.

The story portrayed in the film, which is based on the book House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, may appear wild to viewers, but there are elements that didn’t make it into the film that are just as fascinating.

1. The case of Patrizia Reggiani

The sensational trial of Reggiani after Gucci’s death is conspicuously absent from House of Gucci.

She was caught with hitman Benedetto Ceraulo, psychic Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma (played by Salma Hayek), Ivano Savioni, and Orazio Cicala in 1997, and they were all convicted the same year.

Reggiani and Cicala received 29-year sentences, while Pina and Savioni received 25-year and 26-year terms, respectively, while Ceraulo received a life sentence.

Reggiani was called the “Black Widow” throughout the trial, which was highly covered by the Italian press at the time, and she also donned head-to-toe Gucci costumes in court.

Reggiani has maintained her innocence in the assassination of Maurizio, even after she was found guilty of hiring a hitman to carry it out.

This aspect of the story would have been intriguing to see in the movie, but it is consigned to the last few minutes.

2. The disappearance of Maurizio Gucci

Gucci’s abrupt exit from his wife’s life is merged with several other incidents in the film, most likely to streamline the plot.

Gucci told Reggiani in real life in 1985 that he was going on a brief business trip to Florence, Italy, and that he would never return, and that he had dispatched a friend to tell his estranged wife that their marriage was over.

Gucci flees to Switzerland in Ridley Scott’s film after his uncle Aldo (Al Pacino) accuses him of forging his father’s signature to obtain something he didn’t have. This is a condensed version of the information.