From original cast members to unexpected celebrities, here’s every ‘Ghostbusters’ cameo you might have missed.

The ensemble of Ghostbusters: Afterlife was already impressive, but it’s been boosted even more with a slew of surprise appearances.

McKenna Grace (Designated Survivor), Carrie Coon (Fargo), Paul Rudd, and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) feature in the new family film, which builds on the Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2 franchises. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman, son of original filmmaker Ivan Reitman, with Ivan and Dan Aykroyd serving as executive producers.

The trailer teases references and appearances from vintage Ghostbuster technology, but the film holds even more surprises for fans.

In the order in which they appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, here’s a list of every returning and new character.

** SPOILER ALERT: SEVERE SPOILERS AHEAD**

Jane Melnitz—Annie Potts

Annie Potts, reprising her role as Janine Melnitz, makes her first appearance as a Ghostbusters veteran.

In the original Ghostbusters movies, she was indicated to have a strong relationship with Egon Spengler as the team’s secretary. She shows up at the late Egon’s residence as his family is settling in and informs them that he had no money to leave them.

She also reappears in the post-credit scene of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz—Dan Aykroyd

Dan Aykroyd returns as Dr. Raymond Stantz and is on the other end of the phone when Phoebe Spengler is asked, “Who are you going to call?”

He answers from his failing bookstore and explains what happened to Egon Spengler following the events of Ghostbusters 1 and 2. Ray makes a decision that has a significant impact on the movie’s climax after hearing about Egon’s fate from his granddaughter.

Ivor Shandor—J.K. Simmons

The first surprising cameo comes from J.K. Simmons, who plays Ivo Shandor, the founder of the town of Summerville.

Despite the fact that Ivo died decades ago, his body is encased next to a pit of spirits and demons, waiting for them to escape. Shandor’s long plan comes to fulfillment when things go wrong, but it doesn’t go well for him.

Gozer—Olivia Wilde

While Gozer is a returning character, the actor who plays her is a rookie to the series. She has a strong resemblance to the actress who played the antagonist in Ghostbusters (Slavitza Jovan). This is a condensed version of the information.