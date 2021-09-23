From ‘No Time to Die’ to ‘GoldenEye,’ here are the best Bond theme songs of all time.

When a new Bond film is announced, curiosity develops as to who will perform the Bond theme song. These tracks serve as preludes to the action, frequently introducing the protagonist or hinting at upcoming dramatic turns.

Early on, these were mostly ballads with orchestras, while some of the 1960s songs were firmly rooted in the era in which they were recorded.

There was also the iconic Monty Norman theme, composed by John Barry, which has accompanied the gun-barrel sequence in every film save Casino Royale (released in 2006).

These songs primarily inhabited a pop-rock area in the 1990s and 2000s, while more recent releases like Sam Smith, Adele, and Billie Eilish have endeavored to return to the soaring vocals of the past.

Some songs, like Chris Cornell’s “You Know My Name,” the theme for Casino Royale, and Madonna’s “Die Another Day,” are regretfully forgotten when new movies and themes emerge.

Even Tom Jones’ song “Thunderball” isn’t well remembered, while others have become classics.

Ahead of No Time to Die, this website has compiled a list of the best Bond themes, along with explanations on why they are so memorable.

Octopussy – Rita Coolidge – “All Time High” (1983)

Needless to say, the Bond team decided against using the film’s title in this song. The song begins with a sensuous saxophone, which is a classic 1980s ballad. The lyrics are extraordinarily beautiful, arguably too romantic, given Bond’s ruthless approach to women.

Licence to Kill by Gladys Knight (1989)

Gladys Knight’s song is a touch silly for a Bond song, but with her fantastic ad-libs, she adds some real flare.

Skyfall by Adele (2012)

Adele’s Skyfall theme was the first Bond theme to win an Academy Award, returning the franchise to the sweeping, brooding ballads of the early years after more rock-focused soundtracks had reigned. Her song followed an opening sequence that foreshadowed the plot by showing graveyards and Javier Bardem’s character.

Goldfinger by Shirley Bassey (1965)

Despite being only the third film in the series, Goldfinger defied expectations. The song, which included Shirley Bassey’s recognizable vocals warning us to stay away from Goldfinger’s web of vice, was the first original music to be played over the opening titles.

– Billie Eilish This is a condensed version of the information.