From Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Kayla

A bunch of attractive singletons are put to the ultimate test of self-control in Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle.

Anyone who defies the rules of no kissing, hard stroking, or self-gratification of any type will see the group’s $100,000 prize shrink piece by piece, with the possibility of losing it all with each touch.

The first ten competitors have already broken several rules in the villa, but Kayla is one of the few who has remained on their best behavior.

Kayla Jean Carter from ‘Too Hot to Handle’: Who Is She?

The attractiveness of a Filipina-American Kayla Jean Carter is one of the original participants on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle’s second season.

Outside of the Too Hot to Handle villa, the 26-year-old model and bartender was born and raised in Florida.

Kayla is presently represented by AC Talent Management and has previously worked with Knock Out Watches and Ama Bikinis.

Kayla also walked twice in the Jess Jaun Bags-designed JMFP runway show in 2019.

On Too Hot to Handle, Kayla remarked on her bartending experience, saying, “I do get hit on quite a bit when I’m working [as a bartender].” They’re generously tipping me. That is the only thing that matters.”

Kayla also revealed that her strict Filipino Catholic upbringing led to her developing a rebellious wild side after she left home.

Her past Too Hot to Handle contestants have every right to be anxious that she would breach all of the rules because of her wild-child temperament, but she hasn’t yet met the one to rebel with in the villa.

However, there are six episodes left, and fans of Too Hot to Handle know that anything can happen.

Kayla’s ideal man is a “bad boy,” and with two more bombshell arrivals on the way, she might just find him.

Speaking about her bad boy past, Kayla said: “I feel like everyone has like a little bit of a bad side to them.

“If you say that you don’t, you’re lying.”

She added: “I feel like people do kind of underestimate me.

“I’m just like this super tiny, sweet girl, but, like, once they get to know me, they see how, like, spontaneous I am.”

